V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.71.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

