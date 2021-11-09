Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.92.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.07. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,862. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.41. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $254.19 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

