Valvoline Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

