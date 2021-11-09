Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. 45,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

