Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 162,516 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.65% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $29,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $319,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 168,003 shares valued at $5,684,659. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. Equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

