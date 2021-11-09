Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 520,190 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Curis were worth $34,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

