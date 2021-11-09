Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 530,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSI opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,979.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

