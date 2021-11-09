Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.15% of Vital Farms worth $33,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $659.61 million, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of -0.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.76.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

