Vanguard Group Inc. Has $31.06 Million Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $31,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 163.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

