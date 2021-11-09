Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 956,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,890,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877 in the last ninety days.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

