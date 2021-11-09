Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,853,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.09 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

