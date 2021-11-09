Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

