VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,602,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,337,000 after acquiring an additional 661,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,115,000 after acquiring an additional 485,959 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after buying an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER stock remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,651,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

