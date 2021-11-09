Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,035,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,580,622. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.