Verso Token (VSO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded 308.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00075322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00100509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,418.91 or 0.99966517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.95 or 0.07020829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

