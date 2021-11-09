Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viasat by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,793,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 88,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

