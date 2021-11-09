VIDT Datalink Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $50.55 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00092086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.