Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Viemed Healthcare worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $241.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

