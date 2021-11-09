Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,670,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX remained flat at $$6.56 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.