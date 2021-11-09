Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.82). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VKTX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $513.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

