Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.50 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Village Farms International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 168,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.