Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.82. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 55,985 shares traded.

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $755.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.50 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Village Farms International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,308 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

