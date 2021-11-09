Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.82. Village Farms International shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 55,985 shares traded.
VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $755.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.50 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Village Farms International by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,308 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
