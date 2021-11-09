Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

VMEO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $24.33 on Friday. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.