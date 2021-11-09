VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) Insider Buys £41,840 in Stock

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) insider Peter Hames bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,840 ($54,664.23).

Shares of LON VOF opened at GBX 523 ($6.83) on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 331.01 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 523.55 ($6.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 468.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 462.90. The company has a market cap of £868.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

