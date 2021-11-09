Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
