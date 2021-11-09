Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) Director Sells 336,000 Shares of Stock

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS) Director James Duke sold 336,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$20,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,408,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,503.76.

James Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visionstate alerts:

On Saturday, November 6th, James Duke sold 1,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$60.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, James Duke sold 1,000 shares of Visionstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$60.00.

Shares of CVE:VIS opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. Visionstate Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.