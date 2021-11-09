Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.75% of Vista Outdoor worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.