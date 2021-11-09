Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,333.91 ($17.43).

VTY stock opened at GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,218.97. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 622 ($8.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

