Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.20

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 3962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of -0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.