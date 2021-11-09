Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.20

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 3962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of -0.02.
In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
