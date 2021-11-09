Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $11.98. 66,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,379,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the first quarter worth about $323,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

