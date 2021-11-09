Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTA shares. Raymond James began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

