Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $217.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.96. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $218.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

