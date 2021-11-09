Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,717 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,071. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.