Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $960,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $139.94 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

