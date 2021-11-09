Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

IEX stock opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

