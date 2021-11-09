Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

