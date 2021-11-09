Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 24,608 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in eBay by 7.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $411,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,707 shares of company stock worth $8,757,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.