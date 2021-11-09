Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Shares of BLK opened at $965.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $897.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $884.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $645.12 and a 1 year high of $967.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

