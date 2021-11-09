Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Issues Earnings Results

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,651,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,274. The company has a market capitalization of $873.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vuzix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Vuzix worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

