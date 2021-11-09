Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

