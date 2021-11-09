Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,330 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.