Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.