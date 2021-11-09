Waddell & Associates LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

