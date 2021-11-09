Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waitr were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waitr by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Waitr by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Waitr by 3,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -1.80. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

