Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 95,164 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 95,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

