Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 341.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,766. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

