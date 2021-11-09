Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 128,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

