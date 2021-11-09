Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

