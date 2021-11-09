Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $9,091,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 81.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 85.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 566,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,007,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $208.17 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.79 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.