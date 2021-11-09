Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 292.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,357 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 154.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 106.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 610,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $9,278,569 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

